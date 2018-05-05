Tesla Wireless Pad

A Wireless Phone Charger for the Tesla Model 3.
Jeda Wireless Pad
No need to connect any cables, simply drop off your phone and the Jeda Wireless Pad will start charging — wirelessly.
Your phone won’t go anywhere. Thanks to the TPU coating and positioning rails, the Jeda Wireless Pad will protect your phone while you drive.
The Qi coils make sure your phone keeps charging no matter which position it is placed in.
Replace the original
Tesla pad and pass the cable through the hole
Then, connect the USB to the dashboard
Put the tray back in place, and you’re done
Non-slip TPU coating
Cable Length: 7.8 inches / 20cm
Power Source: 5-12V
Height: 6.5 in /165 mm
Length: 0.2 in /6 mm
Width: 5.9 in /150 mm
Weight: 4.37 oz /124 g
PRODUCT
You can charge up to two phones on the Jeda Wireless Pad.
The Jeda Wireless Pad will be fine if some liquids are spilled on the surface, but big spills or submersion into any liquids should be avoided. The warranty does not cover water damage.
Yes, the Jeda Wireless Pad can be used even if you have a phone case, although we recommend not using a phone case more than 6mm thick.
FAST CHARGING
Yes, the Jeda Wireless Pad is fast charging capable. It works with the quick charge 3.0 capabilities of the Qualcomm MCU ( Samsung phones ) and also the 7.5W iphone charge. Since the Tesla Model 3 front USB ports only provide around 5W of current, a fast charge module is required.
The current input of the Jeda Wireless Pad ranges from 5W to 15W ( fast charge ) This is the same current output that the Jeda Wireless Pad will be able to charger your phone at. Current output 1 = 5v 1A Current output 2 ( fast charge ) = 9v 1.65A Technical slang aside, around 5V 1A is the regular current of most phone charger manufacturers. The Jeda Wireless Pad will charge as fast of this kind of charger, which you are probably using. If you want extra power, we recommend getting our fast charge module.