Tesla Wireless Pad

The model 3 Wireless pad that Tesla forgot

Jeda Wireless Pad

A Wireless Phone Charger for the Tesla Model 3.

Buy now

Wireless mode.

No need to connect any cables, simply drop off your phone and the Jeda Wireless Pad will start charging — wirelessly.

 

Total grip.

Your phone won’t go anywhere. Thanks to the TPU coating and positioning rails, the Jeda Wireless Pad will protect your phone while you drive.

Qi-technology.

The Qi coils make sure your phone keeps charging no matter which position it is placed in.

Wire compatible

The Jeda Wireless Pad doesn’t use the wire rails of the Model 3. So if you want to keep a cable in case your passenger doesn’t have a Qi enabled phone, you can still do it.

Easy installation

Replace the original
Tesla pad and pass the cable through the hole

Then, connect the USB to the dashboard

Put the tray back in place, and you’re done

Specs

Non-slip TPU coating
Cable Length: 7.8 inches / 20cm
Power Source: 5-12V
Height: 6.5 in /165 mm
Length: 0.2 in /6 mm
Width: 5.9 in /150 mm
Weight: 4.37 oz /124 g

Read more in the FAQs section

FAQ

 

PRODUCT

How many phones can be charged in a Jeda Wireless Pad?

You can charge up to two phones on the Jeda Wireless Pad.

Is the Jeda Wireless Pad waterproof?

The Jeda Wireless Pad will be fine if some liquids are spilled on the surface, but big spills or submersion into any liquids should be avoided. The warranty does not cover water damage.

Can I use the Jeda Wireless Pad if I have a phone case?

Yes, the Jeda Wireless Pad can be used even if you have a phone case, although we recommend not using a phone case more than 6mm thick.

FAST CHARGING

Does the Jeda Wireless Pad support fast charging?

Yes, the Jeda Wireless Pad is fast charging capable. It works with the quick charge 3.0 capabilities of the Qualcomm MCU ( Samsung phones ) and also the 7.5W iphone charge. Since the Tesla Model 3 front USB ports only provide around 5W of current, a fast charge module is required.

What is the current input of the Jeda Wireless Pad for the model 3 ?

The current input of the Jeda Wireless Pad ranges from 5W to 15W ( fast charge ) This is the same current output that the Jeda Wireless Pad will be able to charger your phone at. Current output 1 = 5v 1A Current output 2 ( fast charge ) = 9v 1.65A Technical slang aside, around 5V 1A is the regular current of most phone charger manufacturers. The Jeda Wireless Pad will charge as fast of this kind of charger, which you are probably using. If you want extra power, we recommend getting our fast charge module.

 

More FAQs

Coming soon

Are you a Model S or Model X owner? Check this out