Tesla Wireless Pad

How many phones can be charged in a Jeda Wireless Pad?

You can charge up to two phones on the Jeda Wireless Pad.

Is the Jeda Wireless Pad waterproof?

The Jeda Wireless Pad will be fine if some liquids are spilled on the surface, but big spills or submersion into any liquids should be avoided. The warranty does not cover water damage.

Can I use the Jeda Wireless Pad if I have a phone case?

Yes, the Jeda Wireless Pad can be used even if you have a phone case, although we recommend not using a phone case more than 6mm thick.